ESPN and Boston Globe writer talks about Tom Brady

Channel 3 has the AFC Championship game this afternoon and for the first time since 2010, the Patriots won't be playing in it.

(MGN)

The Patriots were bounced by the Tennessee Titans on will card weekend. The loss brings up a number of issues for New England going forward, first and foremost, the future of Tom Brady. The 42-year-old, six-time Super Bowl Champ is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career, in March. ESPN and longtime Boston Globe writer, Jackie MacMullan was at Middlebury College a few nights ago. She says all eyes are now on Patriots ownership.

"Just knowing Robert Kraft the way that I do, I just find it hard to imagine letting Tom Brady walk away. Now, Tom may be headstrong enough that that's what he wants to do. I just feel like at the end of a season, when you're beat up and Tom has been quoted before saying, every football game feels like being hit by a Mack truck. So, if you've been hit by a Mack truck sixteen times, let your body heal. Let your mind heal, and then make a decision come March when you're not really quite as emotional. If all that happens and everyone sort of calms down, I feel like there's a way for him to stay and that's what I hope happens," said MacMullan.

Brady said following the loss to Tennessee that he's not ready to retire.