EWSD Child Nutrition Program looking for food delivery volunteers

The Essex Westford School District is looking for volunteers.

The EWSD Child Nutrition program needs around 25 to 50 volunteers that can ride a bus route and assist in handing out meals.

They also are looking for helpers that can assist at drive-thru locations.

Protocols will be in place to maintain the six-foot rule. Gloves and hand sanitizer will be provided as well.

The two to three hour shifts will start each day at 8:30 a.m. and 9

a.m.

There will be a briefing session on Tuesday, March 24 at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. - two sessions to keep groups below 10 people.

Service is anticipated to begin on Wednesday, March 25.

There are three drive-thru sites, with timing differing a bit between each.

Maple Street Park is 7:15-10:30 a.m., EES is 8:15-11:30 a.m., and Westford is 9:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

These are not paid positions.

For more information, email Scott Fay at sfay@ewsd.org.