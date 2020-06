An early morning fire hit Folino's restaurant in Shelburne, but you wouldn't know that driving by.

Fire Departments from Shelburne, Charlotte, and Hinesburg responded to the call and put the fire out in minutes. It started in the restaurant's woodstove but was contained to the inside of the building. We couldn't reach any of the fire departments for comment on how much damage was done. We also haven't heard back from the restaurant.