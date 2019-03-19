Early morning fire damages Burlington brewery

An early morning fire at Zero Gravity Brewery in Burlington had crews busy Tuesday morning.

Firefighters say the call came in around 3 a.m. They say the fire was contained to the roof of the Pine Street building and there was no smoke inside the building when they arrived.

"We started our operations directly from the roof working from aerial ladders to try and contain the fire. Within about the first fifteen minutes we were able to contain the fire to the area of origin," said Burlington Fire Battalion Chief Gared Grenon.

Burlington Electric and Vermont Gas were there helping.

Officials say there is damage to the exterior roof.