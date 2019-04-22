Earth Day in the 21st century has taken on a different role. Instead of planting new trees, we now tend to be tasked with more ideas and opportunities on how to leave behind a smaller carbon footprint.

Your personal carbon footprint is the amount of carbon products you emit while consuming fossil fuels. For example, driving in your car burns gas and emits carbon dioxide. But we all need to get to work somehow. So, folks have found ways to battle climate change through small activities or heads-up decisions like using eco-friendly lightbulbs or refillable water bottles.

It's been an uphill battle for climate justice advocates. According to the National Academy of Sciences, the fossil fuel industry produces more than 80 percent of energy in the United States in coal, oil and natural gas.

Maeve McBride is with 350Vermont, a group that organizes and educates Vermonters for climate justice. Maggie Friel is with the Sunrise Movement, which works to stop climate change while also creating jobs. They spoke with our Cat Viglienzoni about Earth Day and the work their organizations are doing.