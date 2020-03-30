Earth Day video challenge encourages doing 1 good thing

New Hampshire's Department of Environmental Services is encouraging people to record videos or take photos of themselves doing one thing that's good for the earth in honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

The department says people who accept the challenge should post videos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and use the hashtag, #OneThing4Earth and tag NHDES.

Department Commissioner Bob Scott started the challenge by posting his video of his home compost pile and challenging his staff to post their videos.

The department hopes the video challenge will provide people practicing social distancing with a way to recognize Earth Day.

3/29/2020 11:38:59 AM (GMT -4:00)