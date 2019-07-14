East Haven man is facing nine charges

Just after midnight on July 14, State Police responded to the Lakehouse Saloon in Barton, Vermont, for a report that a patron was threatening others, acting violently, refusing to leave and was suspected to have taken several drugs.

Benjamin Clarke, of East Haven, Vermont, entered the bar just after midnight and was asked to leave. After refusing, he began throwing pool balls at people, striking one person in the face. Clarke was taken outside where he began threatening the bouncers and others with a knife. He said multiple times he was going to blow up Barton and St. Johnsbury, and made threats to the government. Clarke crawled across the parking lot and slashed tires.

State Police then arrived on the scene. Clarke initially complied with police, but then punched one Trooper in the head, attempted to disarm a Trooper and threatened to kill them.

Clarke was taken into custody and transported to North Country ER for treatment and evaluation. He was held on lack of $75,000 bail and is pending arraignment on July 15. His charges include aggravated assault on law enforcement, disarming law enforcement officer, impeding public officer, criminal threatening, aggravated assault, unlawful mischief, aggravated disorderly conduct, unlawful trespass, and resisting arrest.