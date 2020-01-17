East Montpelier farm pays fine for illegal burn pile

An East Montpelier farm has agreed to pay fines for an illegal burn pile.

File photo

Department of Environmental Conservation officials say Fairmont Farms was fined $8,400 for burning construction material and demolition waste back in April. The fire department responded and extinguished the pile and the owners later properly disposed of the over 10 tons of waste remaining.

After an enforcement order, officials say the owners agreed to pay the penalty.

Officials say toxic materials in demolition waste can cause environmental damage and potential health hazards.

