Easter Sunday service held online

Churches in our region remained closed on Easter due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many were able to deliver mass to members in their homes.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington held their Easter Sunday service live over Facebook. Bishop Christopher Coyne delivered the Mass from the St. Joseph's Cathedral in Burlington, and noted that while they can not gather in the church pews, they are all still united and connected through faith.

"My brothers and sisters we gather on this Easter Sunday," he said, "few in number here but many in number as we live-stream this Mass, and we recall most especially how we are united in the grace of our baptism and in the holy spirit wherever we are."

The bishop says knowing there is light at the end of the tunnel is especially meaningful as we all struggle through the coronavirus crisis.

