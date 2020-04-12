Easter Bunny visits families thanks to help from first responders

Easter may not have been celebrated the same this year, as in years past; but that didn't stop the Easter Bunny from still making the rounds.

The festive rabbit started off Sunday morning cruising through Franklin County with Saint Albans Police.

They also made a special appearance in Williston, this time escorted by firefighters. The whole neighborhood was star struck.

“I’ve never seen him come around your neighborhood which I thought was really cool," said 11-year-old Olivia.

Olivia appreciates the Easter Bunny coming to her, since she couldn’t go see him at Maple Tree Place like she does every year.

“They took the time out of their day to come and make people’s day which I thought was a really nice thing," she said.

Despite Easter being a bit quieter this year kids in this neighborhood say the Easter Bunny put in extra effort to make the holiday special.