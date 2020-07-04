Echo Leahy Center reopens to the public

Saturday the Echo Leahy Center opened to the public for the first time since it closed due to the pandemic.

This is the second weekend the aquarium has been open but the first weekend everyone's invited to join in on the fun. Some Vermonters spent their Fourth of July learning more about Lake Champlain and its ecosystems there. Families can now get tickets online or at the door for two showings from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Leaders say the aquarium is doing what it can to keep families safe during the visit.

"Most museums have adopted a time ticketing system to ensure that we're limiting the people that can be in here, so we're really trying to make sure that it's a great experience for everyone but at the same time the safest experience possible," said Kerin Durfee of the Echo Leahy Center.

The center will only be open on weekends for the time being with two time slots every Saturday and Sunday.