Economists: Vt. to see more revenue this year than expected

Vermont state economists say the state will see more revenue this year than expected.

Tom Kavet and Jeff Carr gave Gov. Phil Scott and key lawmakers an updated revenue forecast Tuesday.

In the current fiscal year, another $11 million is expected to come into the general fund. In 2020, another $4 million is expected. The transportation fund will see nearly $1 million more this year and the education fund will see an additional $1.5 million.

Despite the increase, Carr says the long-term status of the national economy is in question.

"We can no longer say that we're going to go through the next five-and-a-half years, which is how long we take the forecast out, without the risk of, if not a full-fledged economic downturn, at least a sub-cycle," Carr said.

The governor says the revenue report is generally positive, but he says the extra money is not expected to continue and should not be used for ongoing expenses.