Economy for All Town Hall Tour ends in White River Junction

The Economy for All Town Hall Tour across Vermont ends Monday night in White River Junction. The multi-stop tour is sponsored by the Rights & Democracy Education Fund.

Organizers say they hope to find out the issues that matter most to Vermonters, so they can better address them.

Lt. Governor David Zuckerman will be there as a special guest and says he likes the opportunity to hear new ideas residents have for the state.

It will take place in The Engine Room from 6-8 p.m.