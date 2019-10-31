Ed officials say more early reading key to improved test scores

Vermont education officials say one of the ways to boost sagging standardized test scores is early reading, and more of it.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as "the nation's report card," this week released the latest scores that show Vermont sliding in math and reading from two years ago among fourth and eighth graders.

Vermont Secretary of Education Dan French says the scores show a widening gap among higher and lower scoring students and that to improve overall scores educators are looking to to focus on nonfiction reading skills as early as possible. He says reading is the foundation for students' educations, paving the way for interdisciplinary skills in all subjects. He says even out of school, literacy is one of the keys to solving the state's workforce issues.

"If you were starting an entry level position today. the technical level of that literacy requirement has increased significantly due to technology. At the same time, over the past few years, the reading material levels of our high school texts have been going the other direction," French said.

Some have questioned whether students even take the standardized tests seriously, seeing how they don't contribute to proficiency standards. Education officials say that middle school students actually are more likely to take the tests seriously than high schoolers.