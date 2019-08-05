Eden Mills fire considered suspicious

Investigators say a fire at a Lamoille County building Sunday is suspicious.

The fire was reported around 1:45 a.m. at the former Ingalls Market on Route 100 in Eden Mills. Upon arrival crews said the building was fully engulfed in flames. Authorities say the one-story stone building with wood roof had been unoccupied for nearly a year, since the store closed.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766).