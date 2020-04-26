Eden athlete continues training for July Spartan Race

One of the events still scheduled to take place this summer in Vermont is the Spartan Race in Pittsfield in July.

This race is one of the hardest endurance events in the country.

It has a start time with no predetermined finish time.

There are physical and mental challenges meant to take the body to its limits.

Adam Piche of Johnson has participated in it before, but he has yet to complete the race.

The 44 year-old is a sugar maker in Eden. During the pandemic, he's been able to work, but he hasn't been able to train for the race like he normally would.

His crossFit box, Deep Roots Fitness in Morrisville is currently closed.

"They have been good about having workouts via zoom, but with my crazy schedule with sugaring, I haven't had much time to do that, so I've had to do my own thing,” says Piche.

Our Scott Fleishman got the chance to chat with Piche about the situation.

Scott Fleishman: So what have you been doing?

Adam Piche: A lot of running, high endurance intensity training. With working in the sugar woods, we put in probably 50 to 60 miles a week on foot with full gear, so not only doing that, but Crossfit style workouts and extra are running and things like that. They don't give you a lot of information. You basically want to make sure that you're keeping your fitness level up, you're endurance level up, because you really can't factor in what they're going to throw at you. Like I said they give you very limited information.

Scott Fleishman: They're talking about still going on with this. How important do you think that is just for some semblance of normalcy, something you've been training for to finally go and do it?

Adam Piche: I'm really excited for it. I'm really glad it's still going on. I've been doing endurance races for quite a while now. I have done the death race before, but it's one of the hardest endurance races in the world and it's one that if you finish it, you know, you can feel pretty special about that and since I haven't, it's been the one race that I haven't finished that I'm really looking forward to finishing, but it can go anywhere from 24 to 72 hours.

Piche says race officials have floated out the idea that competitors may have to wear masks if the race goes on as scheduled.

Adam told Scott that with all the challenges he'll have to endure, the mask is the least of his worries.