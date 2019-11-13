Edmunds Middle becomes second school in BSD to raise Black Lives Matter Flag

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Edmunds Middle School will raise the Black Lives Matter Flag come February.
This is the second school in Burlington School District to do it.
Board members unanimously passed a proposal that asked the flag be flown beginning next spring during Black History Month and staying up until summer vacation.
Students behind the proposal say racism exists in schools, including discrimination among peers and teachers.
We're told students of color make up 28 percent of the Edmunds Middle School community.