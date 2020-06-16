Efficiency Vermont expands weatherization program eligibility

More help for families who want to tighten up their homes.

Efficiency Vermont says it's expanding its home weatherization program.

This means moderate-income Vermonters can get 75% of their weatherization project covered up to $5,500.

The organization says it's the most they've ever offered.

And the first six months of their loan program is also covered up to $900.

Director Rebecca Foster told us the goal is to help people save money on their energy bills but also get contractors hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic back to work.

"We did see a big increase in projects last summer when we had the increased incentives on the table. So, we would like to see that again. Really, my goal is that we run through all the funding that we have allotted to this initiative," Foster said.

You can apply July 1-August 31 or until the funding set aside runs out.

https://www.efficiencyvermont.com/ See the chart below to figure out whether your family qualifies as low- or moderate-.