Efficiency Vermont's evolving mission

Efficiency Vermont could be getting a new mission from state regulators. It's part of a larger effort by lawmakers to make sure Vermont utilities are all working towards the same goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

If you get an electric bill in Vermont, you're paying for Efficiency Vermont's programs -- a couple of bucks each month.

Many Vermonters, like Joe Wurtzbacher of Waterbury Center, say they're on board with the utility's mission of cutting electricity usage. "I have used it myself. I got a rebate on refrigerator and I got a rebate on making our home more energy-efficient. So it worked for me," Wurtzbacher said.

"You should always expand efficiency. It's the best way to reduce carbon at the least cost," said John Beling of East Montpelier.

But state's lawmakers felt Efficiency Vermont and other utilities could be doing more with ratepayers' money to cut carbon. They directed the Public Utility Commission to take a harder look at how the state's utilities could be deployed to meet Vermont's ambitious climate goals.

"We don't have a large funding source for looking at thermal efficiency or transportation efficiency," said Tom Knauer, the Vermont Public Utility Commission's policy director.

He says Act 62 study focuses on three things: whether Vermont needs an "all fuels" efficiency utility, whether efficiency services need to be expanded, and how to pay for those. "Hopefully in Act 62 we'll try to harmonize that and make sure everyone is rowing in the same direction and that we're not duplicating what ratepayers are paying for." Knauer said.

Efficiency Vermont director Rebecca Foster says if the PUC recommends changing their mission they're all for it. "Efficiency Vermont and the other programs were not really aligned to meet the state's greenhouse gas goals," she said.

Foster says when they were founded 20 years ago, cutting back on electric seemed the way to go. But -- ironically -- now she says to cut back on fossil fuels in transportation or home heating, increasing electric use may become part of their mission. "It's the sector where we've got the most renewable energy happening," she said.

She says Vermonters have paid more than $600 million in surcharges for Efficiency Vermont and that they've delivered $2.4 billion back in benefits. "So Vermonters can be confident that the work that we're doing today still has value," Foster said.

In order to expand Efficiency Vermont, The PUC will look at taxpayer money among other revenue sources. They expect to have a preliminary report to lawmakers in January and a final one in 2021.