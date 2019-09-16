Effort to help EMS reach neighbors in need

Emergency services face challenges in rural areas of Vermont and if someone is disabled or needs special assistance it can be even tougher for crews.

The Citizens Assistance Registry for Emergencies, or CARE is a program designed to help. It connects emergency responders with local citizens who may need specialized help during emergencies like floods or long-term power outages. Partners include Vermont 211, and the Enhanced 911 Board.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Barbara Neal, the executive director of the Vermont Enhanced 911 Board about the vital role CARE can play.

