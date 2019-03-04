Effort to put skilled Vermonters back to work

It's no secret that Vermont faces a shrinking work force. Despite years of job growth, many employers still aren't able to find workers with the skills they need.

A year-by-year look at the state's job force shows a ten year downward trend in the state's workforce from 2009 to 2018.

To address the demand for skilled workers and train the workers that are already here, the has partnered with a nonprofit from Saint Albans to put experienced individuals back to work.

Céline McArthur spoke with Welsley Kempton and Mary Branagan from Associates for Training and Development to talk about that program.