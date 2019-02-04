Effort to redevelop 'Field of Dreams' moves forward

Officials say a project to redevelop soccer and baseball fields near a Vermont school is out to bid, thanks to high community support.

The Caledonian-Record reports about $45,000 is needed to refurbish the fields near North Country Union Junior High School in Derby, dubbed the "Field of Dreams."

Selectwoman Beula-Jean Shattuck said Monday more than 500 kids use the fields which have been unmaintained beyond mowing for years.

School board member Scott Boskind, who serves on the recreation committee, says a large amount of the cost comes from buying a chain-link fence needed to surround the fields.

The select board has donated $1,000 toward the project and offered to help supply equipment and workers.

Boskind says they are seeking additional donations to make the project cost-effective.

