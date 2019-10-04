Efforts to make Vermont homes greener

We are taking a closer look at goals to make Vermont homes greener.

According to Efficiency Vermont, in the past 10 years, assistance programs have helped weatherize about 27,000 homes. But the Legislature set a goal of 80,000 homes by 2020. That means at this rate, it could take about another 20 years to reach that goal.

Our Olivia Lyons sat down with Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe to discuss the climate goal's shortfall.

Ashe said they have already doubled the amount of funding for the efficiency program. But they've realized in the past they put more focus on programs for low-income homes and less on middle-class or median-income households. Now, they're shifting those views.

"We want all people to have access to something that will make the upfront costs affordable. Obviously, the state has its financial limits. We can't, we don't print money, so it's trying to find the sweet spot of how much money we can have to offer as incentives to get people over the hump. And in the past, I think one of the reasons why we haven't met our goals is because when your home isn't very efficient and you're heating the outdoors inadvertently, it's something you can't really see," said Ashe, D/P-Chittenden County.

Ashe said they're not spending more right now. He says money comes out of the utility customer's bills as part of the efficiency charge and that can be reduced if a customer reduces his or her emissions.

But like before, lawmakers are still looking at long-term fixes. They've asked the state's utility regulators to expand Efficiency Vermont's role when entering a home.

"All they're able to do is look at electric light bulbs, electric appliances, but while they're there, they're the experts who could be looking at all the energy consumption that a homeowner or business experiences. So, what we're looking at is completely reimagining their role so that when they go into a building, they're able to look at the full range of opportunities," Ashe said.

In the end, this is about best-insulating your home and eliminating emissions.

Ashe said that the visitors from the utility companies can't get the full scope of a home's energy usage without seeing the entire home.