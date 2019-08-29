Eight years after Irene: VTrans infrastructure is stronger than ever

It's been eight years since Tropical Storm Irene pummeled our region. The Vermont Agency of Transportation has made major changes in preparation and response protocols in case another natural disaster hits Vermont.

"We really expect there to be more frequent and intense storms over time," said Director of Policy, Planning and Research Joe Segale.

A key change is the development of AOT's Transportation Resilience Plan, of which flood resilience is a critical component. VTrans is identifying which roads and infrastructure might be particularly vulnerable to damage and is then building them in a way that will minimize problems and allow drivers to get back on the roads faster. In other words, structural integrity is a top priority.

"So can people get to school, can they get to work, can they go shopping, can tourists come to Vermont? That's what's really important. It's not just the roads themselves, but it's why we have the roads," Segale said. "We've certainly made engineering improvements in the design of our bridges, designs of our roadways."

The agency has tackled the plan in another major way: integrating with Emergency Management for intense response training. That training means workers can mobilize more quickly and efficiently.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: So, if another Irene hit tomorrow, you would be ready?

Segale: Yes, absolutely.

Segale says eight years later, Vermont has not only bounced back from the disaster but has come back even stronger.