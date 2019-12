A 94-year-old man is dead after police say he crossed the center line and crashed head-on.

Police say it happened early Monday morning in Champlain, New York on Route 11.

They say Albert Gokey hit a truck. The other driver was not injured.

The tractor was loaded with over 44,000 pounds of polymeric beads and luckily none were spilled during the crash.

We're told an autopsy will be performed Tuesday.