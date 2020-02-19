Elderly Vt. woman struck in NH parking lot dies

Police say an elderly woman who was hit by a vehicle in a Claremont parking lot has died.

Irene Gray, 91, of Ascutney, Vermont, was crossing the lot near Rite Aid in her wheelchair with the help of one of her sons on Jan. 20 when she was struck by a Jeep Cherokee.

Gray was rushed to the hospital. Police say she died of her injuries on Sunday.

Investigators say Kyliee Bly, 17, of Claremont, was behind the wheel of the Jeep that hit Gray. They say Bly left the scene without stopping to help, but police caught up with her nearby a short time later.

Police are still investigating and would like to hear from any witnesses. Call Claremont Police at 603-542-7010.