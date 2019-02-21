Elderly driving: How to talk to loved ones about handing over the keys

New research in the New England Journal of Medicine is adding to the growing conversation about when older drivers should consider handing over the keys to the car.

More than 41-million drivers over the age of 65 are on the road today, and for many families the struggle between independence and safety is a topic many fear.

Joan Mastrianni has been driving around Albany, New York since the Eisenhower Administration -- when she was in her early 20's. And while 86-year-old still hits the road to run simple errands with Anthony, her 89-year-old husband, it worries her daughter Kathy and her siblings, who wonder if mom should lock the keys away.

"You don't want to wait until an accident to make that decision. You want to be able to make that decision on your own," Kathy Powers said.

"We're not going that far, but to be able to go to the library and to church and the grocery store is important," Mastrianni said.

Deciding when to give up the keys is a personal matter that experts say should not be taken lightly.

"When we get a driver's license it's considered a big part of becoming an adult, so losing your driver's license feels like the opposite of that," said Dr. Louise Aronson, a geriatrician.

At a class on Long Island, New York, senior citizens like Lois and Murray Schnipper are brushing up on their skills.

The educational course gives them a refresher on the rules of the road, like stopping for three seconds, checking your shoulder, and keeping their eyes on the road.

"We sort of warn each other about certain things now. Like I say, 'Lois, you shouldn't be talking with your hands while you're driving,'" Murray said.

Reporter Vlad Duthiers: Could taking the keys away from someone who is older, be detrimental to the health of someone?

Dr. Louise Aronson: It's absolutely detrimental, and that's proven. It decreases the ability to get to work, to have fulfilling social lives... Older adults who are socially isolated have huge health risks.

The Mastrianni's don't want to give up driving just yet, but have a backup plan for when they put the car in park for good.

"We have Uber around here and all, if we have to ultimately do that," Anthony said.

When it's time to talk to a loved one about possibly giving up their keys, here are a few tips:

-Check if permanent medical conditions are preventing them from safely driving, such as dementia

-Have them take a driving test

-Observe their skills yourself

-Enroll them in driver safety courses

-Look for signs they may need to stop driving such as traffic tickets, accidents or anxiety about driving at night

-When discussing with them, focus on their driving skills not their age

-Look for local resources that can help people who can't drive

