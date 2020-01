A senior was found in his car in Grafton, but police say it's not suspicious.

They responded to an unresponsive 83-year-old after a property caretaker found him.

Police say the car went off the road and got stuck in a field.

Police don't know how the man died yet but say it could be hypothermia or natural causes.

The medical examiner's office in Burlington will perform an autopsy.