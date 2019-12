Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that left one man dead.

It happened Monday night around 5:15 p.m. on Corinth Road in the Town of Queensbury.

Officers say 83-year-old Henry Chabot left a bus stop and tried to cross the street when he was hit by a car.

Firefighters and police responded, but he died on the road.

At this time alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in this crash.