Elderly woman rescued from Winooski apartment complex fire

A kitchen fire forced hundreds to evacuate an apartment complex in Winooski Monday night. Officials say a quick response from one man may have saved the life of a bed-ridden resident.

Gerald Baker visits his father at The Courtyard apartments as often as he can. Monday night he was inside the Barlow Street complex around 6:40 p.m. when the fire alarms started blaring.

"We found someone in the back bedroom, and we pretty much just scooped her in the arms and took off," Baker said. "I know a lot of people in this building can't walk and stuff, so I just dove in there and made sure everyone was safe."

Baker and a maintenance worker were combing through the 101 unit low-income housing complex searching for the source of the fire and helping residents exit when they saw water seeping out the bottom of a doorway. When the two entered they say they were hit by a wall of smoke, water and cries for help.

"With the smoke and coughing and everything she could barely holler," Baker said.

He carried the elderly woman to an ambulance outside, which arrived about 10 minutes after the 911 calls. She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was released later that night.

"They endured quite a bit. She endured quite a bit. You know, you expect someone to have some respiratory difficulties, which she was," said Winooski Police Chief John Audy.

Crews from Winooski, Colchester, St. Mike's, and the Vermont Air Guard responded to the scene, but by the time they got there, an employee had contained the fire with an extinguisher and the sprinklers had put it out.

"It was nasty there, I'm sure, for a period of time, and they're fairly small units," Chief Audy said.

The woman's daughter says she left the apartment to run some quick errands and accidentally left something on the stove. She says she returned 15 minutes later to the chaotic scene.

"It was scary, very scary," said Kimberly Hooks, a Courtyard resident of 16 years. She says she's never experienced something quite like it. "They're like heroes to us because that lady could have died."

"They had a very positive impact on her health," Chief Audy said.

"All in all, everybody's still alive," Baker said.

Fire officials say if the building hadn't been outfitted with sprinklers, it could have been a very different story. They say while they are thankful for the two men who helped the woman, they usually encourage bystanders to wait until fire officials get there with the proper equipment to go into a burning building or apartment.