Election officials move forward with system for mail-in voting

Election officials are moving ahead with setting up a system for Vermonters to cast their ballots by mail despite concerns about the timing from Gov. Phil Scott.

The Republican governor and Democratic Secretary of State Jim Condos have been at odds as to when and how to print and send ballots.

This week, lawmakers took a step forward in removing the governor from the negotiating process.

Scott also says the disagreement is becoming a partisan issue like in other states.

Condos says he's surprised to hear the governor frame the debate politically and that the goal has always been to protect Vermonters' voting rights.

"To protect Vermonters and their health and safety as they go forward. They should not have to fear for their health and safety as they cast their ballot. That's been our overarching goal and has been driving our decision-making," Condos said.

Scott, however, says he supports mail-in voting and that he's not blocking the process.