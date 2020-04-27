Electric plane company to expand at Burlington airport

A Burlington startup is growing at the Burlington airport and so is its payroll.

Beta Technologies and the city of Burlington have a new lease agreement to let the company fully take over the 41,000-square-foot building at the north hangar property at the airport.

Seventy people currently work at Beta bu the new facility can hold up to 150 employees.

For the past two years, Beta has been developing and testing aircraft and recharging pads at the airport.

The founder says they're planning to install recharging pads at airports along the East Coast to create a recharging corridor.

The goal is to transport medical supplies and organs up and down the coast.

"By 2023, we attempt to have a certified aircraft that then can carry organs, tissues, cargo and eventually passengers," said Kyle Clark, the founder of Beta Technologies.

Beta hopes to have 110 people working there by the end of this year.