Electrical panel fire closes Burlington streets

A fire in Downtown Burlington shut down parts of the city Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the corner of Main and South Winooski. The Burlington Fire Department says they responded to Mr. Mike's Pizza for a small fire on the electrical panel. Crews swept the entire building and they say the only damage was to the pizza shops' basement.

"Looks like it was pretty much confined to the electrical panel they won't know until they start pulling the wire and seeing how far that went. I think Mr. Mike's should be able to open and everything operate normally," said Capt. Michael Curtin of the Burlington Fire Dept.

No one was injured and the Captain says the fire should not prevent the business from opening.