Elementary school students advocate for endangered hides law

Rather than spend their Saturday mornings at home, three Burlington Elementary School students are making an effort to save endangered species.

The kids are looking for support of proposed laws that would eliminate the sale of endangered hides in Vermont.

They stood outside of Healthy Living in South Burlington on Saturday, urging local voters to contact the legislature to make a change.

According to federal law it is illegal to sell furs and hides of endangered animals, but there is no law on the state level.

"What most people don't understand and don't know is that it's up to states themselves to act on a state by state basis for the trade that happens within a state," said Ashley McAvey of Vermont for Wildlife.

The students have already gone to the Vermont Statehouse once before to voice their concern with outlawing the sale of endangered hides in Vermont. They plan to post their information stand at other local co-ops over the next few weeks.