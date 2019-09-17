Elizabethtown Hospital offering health screenings for hunters

Attention Hunter's -- you could get a physical for free before hunting season kicks off.

The Elizabethtown Community Hospital is offering its 13th year of free screenings to hunters. The sport can be physically demanding and put a lot of stress on your heart. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation also says at least one hunter has died every year the last five years from falling out of a tree stand or some other medical emergency.

The free clinic is open to everyone and here is no age or income requirements. The visits include physicals, blood pressure screenings and advice for tree stands and tick awareness while out in the woods.

"A lot of guys don't necessarily see their physician and this is a good opportunity to get screened and checked before you put strain on your body -- hiking through the woods and carrying heavy things. We know a couple times a year we always hear about hunters going down in the woods because they weren't in good health, this is a good way to check that before," said the hospital's Bruce Barry.

The screenings are taking place Tuesday night at the Elizabethtown Community Hospital's Ticonderoga Campus from 3 to 7, or you can head to the September 30th screening at Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

