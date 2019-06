The emerald ash borer is continuing is spread across Vermont.

Wednesday, the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation confirmed the invasive insect has been found in Addison County for the first time.

The bug was found in ash trees in Bristol.

The ash borer was first discovered in Vermont in February 2018. They have been found in Orange, Washington, Caledonia, Bennington and Grand Isle counties.

The insects damage ash trees by boring under the bark.