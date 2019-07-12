Emerald ash borer confirmed in Orleans County

An invasive beetle that destroys ash trees has been confirmed in Orleans County.

The state announced Friday that the emerald ash borer was spotted by federal officials in ash trees in Derby Line. It's the seventh of Vermont's 13 counties where the invasive insect has been confirmed since it was first was first discovered in February 2018. Other areas include Addison, Bennington, Caledonia, Grand Isle, Orange and Washington counties.

The beetle has also been reported in the Coaticook and Memphremagog Regional County Municipalities in Quebec.

Officials are urging landowners and other residents of Derby and surrounding towns to look for signs and symptoms of the insect and report suspicious findings. They say moving any infested wood can quickly expand the infestation.

EAB larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the tree.