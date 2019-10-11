Emerald ash borer seen in Londonderry

The state says an ash tree-killing pest found in some areas of Vermont has been discovered in a new town.

Vermont's agriculture agency says the emerald ash borer was found recently in a tree in Londonderry, in Windham County.

Its "slow-the-spread" recommendations apply to all of Londonderry, Windham, and Landgrove; most of Jamaica, Winhall, Peru, Weston, Andover and Grafton; and extends into Chester, Townshend, Stratton, Athens, Mount Tabor, and Wardsboro.

The agency notes that while the infested area map shows that high-risk areas for the pest include many towns, visibly infected trees still remain rare in Vermont.

The emerald ash borer has killed millions of ash trees in North America.

The pest, native to Asia, was first found in Michigan in 2002. It was discovered in Vermont in February of 2018 and is in at least five counties.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)