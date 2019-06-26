Emerald ash borer still spreading in Vermont

The invasive and destructive emerald ash borer is spreading in Vermont. The most recent sighting was just last week in Bristol in Addison County.

The pest destroys ash trees. It was first found in Vermont in February 2018 and has been spotted in Orange, Washington, Caledonia, Bennington and Grand Isle counties.

Vermont agencies are trying to stop its growth but the beetle is still showing up in new places.

Danielle Fitzko is the director of forests for the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. She spoke with our Galen Ettlin about the most recent discovery, how the insect is affecting Vermont and how you can help. Watch the video for the full interview.