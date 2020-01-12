Emergency crews thankful storm not as messy as expected

Northern Vermont and New York got hit with a mix of rain and freezing rain late Saturday and into Sunday.

"It was not as bad as what maybe had been first forecasted," said Kelly Donogue of the Clinton County Emergency Services.

Which was a relief for some.

"Since the news has been broadcasting more flooding since yesterday, that was definitely on my mind so it's good to see that's not the case," said Harpreet Dheer-Dixon of Burlington.

And a disappointment for others.

"We were hoping for lots of snow in the mountains. As much as it wants to fall," said Robert Quinn and Carlie Allen of Burlington.

Emergency crews in our region are keeping a close eye on rising waters but were overall pleased with the little activity. Vermont's Southern counties saw the most power outages, due to high winds. Green Mountain Power reported just over 1500 outages Sunday evening. Officials in Clinton County, New York say power outages were minimal.

"They have had some electrical issues where power outages were tree limbs maybe have hit the line a little, so some people have been out of power here and there," said Donogue.

In Vermont downed trees and power lines kept utility crews busy on Sunday. Officials say staying on top of the storm is key.

"Weather changes at a moments notice. Like this [storm]. It was foretasted to be worse than what really we saw but still you could have an incident occur so always being prepared no matter what I think is what's always stressed, Donogue said.