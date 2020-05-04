Emergency crews warn of cold lake temperatures even with warm, spring air

It may look and feel warm outside, but emergency crews are reminding you the water is still cold.

Lake Champlain water temperatures take months to warm up despite the warm air that we are now enjoying.

As of this weekend, Lake Champlain has only reached 46 degrees which is very dangerous and can be immediately life-threatening.

Going into water like that can quickly bring on hyperventilation, total loss of breathing and muscle control.

Emergency crews remind you to always wear a life jacket.