Emergency declaration eases back on trucking rules

The federal government is trying to make it easier for truck drivers to get to businesses to re-stock shelves.

Over the past two weeks, stores have been cleaned out of hand sanitizer, masks, paper products, cleaning supplies, canned goods and other food.

Medical supplies and testing related equipment are also needed in many hospitals and labs.

An emergency declaration by the U.S. Department of Transportation is removing some restrictions on how long drivers can be on the road, allowing some to arrive faster to their destination.

"If you go over hours which can happen, you don't have to park your truck, you can continue to drive it to the hospital or to the store that needs those critical supplies and that's really important. there's just not enough trucks, not enough truck drivers on the road to meet the demand we are seeing now," said Matt Cota, with Vermont Fuel Dealers Association.

The new guidelines will remain in effect until the emergency declaration is lifted or April 12.