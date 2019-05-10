Emotional testimony from ex-fiancée in Steven Bourgoin murder trial

Emotional testimony Friday morning, as the defense started to present its case in the murder trial of Steven Bourgoin. He's the man accused of killing five teens in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 89 in 2016.

The defense called Bourgoin's ex-fiancée for questioning, which lasted the majority of the morning.

Anila Lawrence is the mother of Bourgoin's only child. She entered the courtroom in a hood and was visibly upset. She made no eye contact while on the stand, with hair covering her face and shaking at times.

Lawrence spoke about her relationship with Bourgoin, which started soon after they met in 2008. She said she noticed changes in his behavior once he found out she was pregnant.

Lawrence testified that Bourgoin was stressed about finances, his job and he developed mood swings.

She got emotional describing a domestic situation in May 2016 when Bourgoin drove her and their daughter around Chittenden County and threatened to drive them into a pond if he did not get 50/50 custody.

"He was screaming and upset about custody stuff and just kept driving, and I don't even remember how long it was. Toward the end, threatened to drive us into a pond," Lawrence said.

The defense also called their second witness after a late-morning break.

