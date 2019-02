Thousands are competing this weekend in the 2019 Empire State Winter Games in Lake Placid.

The opening ceremony was Thursday and the event runs through Sunday. This year a record-setting 2,100 athletes of all ages will be challenging each other in more than 30 events, including alpine and Nordic skiing, hockey, figure skating and bobsledding.

The games were founded in 1980 and attract amateur athletes from all over the Northeast and Canada.