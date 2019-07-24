Employees fired after behind the scenes KFC/Taco Bell video surfaces

A video at the KFC/Taco Bell in St. Albans has been circulating the internet.

The video is hard to watch and a little hard to tell what's happening, but that hasn't stopped people from sounding off, calling the situation nasty, gross and unacceptable.

The video has been viewed more than 34,000 times, has almost 900 shares and more than 400 comments.

After seeing the video over the weekend, Vermont Department of Heath went to investigate

"Once we had a chance to talk to the establishment, management and have a better understanding of what happened we are feeling a little bit better about the situation," said Andrew Chevrefils.

According to the manager, four employees had a food fight at the end of their shift. Chipotle taco sauce was squirted on one employee which got in her hair.

According to the report, she wasn't able to get it out in the bathroom sink so she proceeded to wash her hair in the three-compartment sink.

When we tried to get a statement from the manager, she just said she had no comment and handed us a slip that basically said if you have any questions to call their corporate office.

KFC said they fired the employees involved. They issued the following statement:

“The behavior of these employees is unacceptable. The franchisee who owns the restaurant terminated their employment.”

It's not just the cell phone video that caught the employees, there were 16 security cameras inside which has the corporate office conducting their own investigation.