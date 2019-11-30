Employees say mysterious odor returns to Fanny Allen

Officials at the UVM Medical Center say they've taken precautions after employees at the Fanny Allen Campus reported smelling the same mysterious odor as October.

7 employees were evaluated this week for similar symptoms as last month. Hospital officials checked the Fanny Allen Campus on Wednesday, nothing was detected.

Surgeries scheduled for next week at the Fanny Allen campus will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

In October, 17 employees got sick on the employees got sick on the job after smelling a mysterious odor. They were treated and released the same day.

