Empty Bowl Dinner aims to help homeless youth

Hundreds of people ate soup Thursday night so others don't go hungry as part of the annual Empty Bowl Dinner at the University of Vermont's Davis Center.

Courtesy: Spectrum Youth and Family Services

Our Darren Perron was one of the people serving soup for Spectrum Youth and Family Services fundraiser. He spoke with the organization's Mark Redmond about how the event works to help homeless kids. Watch the video for that interview.

Some 400 people attended the event, paying $65 per person. Kids paid $25. Organizers say they raised a total of $26,500.

