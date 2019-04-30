Encouraging child reading habits for success

A recent study from Ohio State University reinforces what child experts have long known -- the earlier you read to kids the better.

The study says kids who get read one book-per-day enter kindergarten having heard approximately 290,000 more words than children who were not read to. And now there are community-wide challenges for kids to read one-thousand books before kindergarten to prepare them for success.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Erika Nichols-Frazer of the nonprofit Children's Literacy Foundation about what it takes to get children to pick up a book.

