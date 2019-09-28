Encouraging enjoyment of history

A Vermont museum is joining a national program that encourages families of all backgrounds to visit.

The Bennington Museum is now one of more than 300 museums to participate in "Museums for All." Through this program, those receiving food assistance or SNAP benefits can gain free or reduced admission simply by presenting their EBT card and photo ID. At Bennington Museum, admission is free for up to four visitors each visit, and the visits are unlimited.

The Museum is open daily, 10 am to 5 pm through October.