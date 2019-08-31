End of an era for Vermont's last unlined landfill

The last unlined landfill in Vermont is officially closed.

The Town of Salisbury Landfill has been operating off of Upper Plains Road for more than 30 years. In 1987, the state passed Act 78, which effectively forced all unlined landfills to close. It mandated that new landfills be lined to prevent leaching, but there was an exception for some. If a landfill stayed under 1,000 tons, it could remain open, which was the case in Salisbury.

Salisbury Selectboard member Jonathan Blake says it was only a matter of time before the landfill closed.

“The writing was on the wall with it being the last unlined landfill in Vermont,” he said. “You’re looking at the history here. Thirty years of this being done.”

According to Blake, an unlined landfill doesn’t have any protections underneath to prevent leaching of the ground and soil. He says the town had to be extra cautious when handling and managing hazardous wastes.

On September 1, R & L Haulers will be taking over and the site will start operating as a transfer station on September 4. Residents can still drop off their trash there, but they won’t see the landfill much longer. Blake says crews will eventually plant grass over the land.

“It’ll be a nice big field and I’m hoping somewhere down the road, maybe we can get a nice solar ray or something like that down there,” Blake told WCAX News. “It’d be a nice place to have solar because we get a lot of sun here.”

Landfill operator Sid Hutchins and Recycling Coordinator Tammy Coburn say the Salisbury Landfill has been more than just a place to drop off trash.

“It’s a happening place to come to and just socialize for people. It’s nice to see,” said Coburn. “I like to buy candy and give it to the kids and adults and I try to bake different things on the holidays like cupcakes or brownies.”

Starting in September, the transfer station hours will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Wednesday at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. through October.

